With no food, street dogs suffer from hunger
COVID-19, News

With no food, street dogs suffer from hunger

April 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID-19 lockdown has not only severely affected human beings, but also street dogs as well, as they are finding no food to eat.

With no one to provide food to them, the street dogs lie wailing along the deserted streets, crying for someone to feed them.

With all shops, hotels, restaurants, bakeries and meat shops shut, the street dogs, which usually depended on them, are now left no where to go for food. 

On normal days, the street dogs, which moved on the roads in packs of 10 to 15, somehow used to find food, with people throwing bread, buns, biscuits, waste food, meat wastes etc, at them. But with hardly any public movement on roads, the street dogs lie wailing on the streets, waiting for someone to provide food for them.

However, there seems to be little hope for the street dogs as some animal-lovers of the city, who come in cars, are feeding the dogs with bread and biscuits.

The animal-lovers feel that the Veterinary Department , the MCC and Animal Welfare Organisations such as People For Animals (PFA) should come forward to the rescue of these dumb animals, which are left starving due to want of food.

Meanwhile, Veterinary Department Assistant Director Dr. S.C. Suresh said that the Department has no special grants for taking care of street dogs. Although it is true that street dogs are suffering from acute hunger due to non-availability of  food for them, the Department is helpless in the absence of any special fund for feeding street dogs and other domestic animals, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching