With no food, street dogs suffer from hunger

April 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID-19 lockdown has not only severely affected human beings, but also street dogs as well, as they are finding no food to eat.

With no one to provide food to them, the street dogs lie wailing along the deserted streets, crying for someone to feed them.

With all shops, hotels, restaurants, bakeries and meat shops shut, the street dogs, which usually depended on them, are now left no where to go for food.

On normal days, the street dogs, which moved on the roads in packs of 10 to 15, somehow used to find food, with people throwing bread, buns, biscuits, waste food, meat wastes etc, at them. But with hardly any public movement on roads, the street dogs lie wailing on the streets, waiting for someone to provide food for them.

However, there seems to be little hope for the street dogs as some animal-lovers of the city, who come in cars, are feeding the dogs with bread and biscuits.

The animal-lovers feel that the Veterinary Department , the MCC and Animal Welfare Organisations such as People For Animals (PFA) should come forward to the rescue of these dumb animals, which are left starving due to want of food.

Meanwhile, Veterinary Department Assistant Director Dr. S.C. Suresh said that the Department has no special grants for taking care of street dogs. Although it is true that street dogs are suffering from acute hunger due to non-availability of food for them, the Department is helpless in the absence of any special fund for feeding street dogs and other domestic animals, he added.

