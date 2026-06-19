MCC nets Rs. 168.84 crore Property Tax in 2.5 months 

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has collected Rs. 168.84 crore in Property Tax during the first two-and-a-half months of the current 2026-27 financial year.

Officers said that the collection has given the civic body a strong start and raises hopes of a record revenue collection this year.

According to MCC data, the amount was collected between April 1 and June 16. Officials attributed the encouraging response to the five percent early-bird rebate offered to taxpayers and the growing use of online payment systems, which have prompted property owners to clear their dues early.

The collection achieved so far has already exceeded the total annual Property Tax revenue recorded in 2020-21, when MCC collected Rs. 120.16 crore and has also surpassed the Rs. 162.43 crore collected during 2021-22.

MCC officials said the steady rise in revenue over the years reflects improvements in tax administration. Property Tax collections increased from Rs. 120.16 crore in 2020-21 to Rs. 162.43 crore in 2021-22 and Rs. 168.56 crore in 2022-23. The upward trend continued in 2023-24, when collections touched Rs. 183.93 crore.

In 2024-25, MCC crossed the Rs. 200-crore mark for the first time, collecting Rs. 229.11 crore. The momentum continued in 2025-26, when Property Tax revenue reached a record Rs. 241.40 crore.

Officials said the growth has been driven by a combination of factors, including expansion of the tax base, door-to-door collection drives and improvements in digital infrastructure, making tax payment easier and more convenient for citizens.

With more than nine months remaining in the current financial year, MCC is optimistic of surpassing last year’s collections.

Water and UGD charges

The MCC has recorded a steady upward revenue collection through water and Underground Drainage (UGD) user fees over the last five financial years. According to official data compiled up to June 10, 2026, for the current 2026-27 fiscal year, the Corporation has already collected Rs. 17.1 crore from water and UGD fees.

The year-wise statistics reveal that during the 2021-22 financial year, collections stood at Rs. 61.26 crore. The following year, 2022-23, revenue rose sharply to Rs. 78.2 crore.

The MCC registered a collection of Rs. 73.52 crore in 2023-24 and Rs. 75.51 crore in 2024-25. In the 2025-26 financial year, it collected Rs. 82.88 crore.

A-Khatas and B-Khatas

MCC currently has jurisdiction over 2,32,812 properties. Out of these registered holdings, a majority of 2,11,491 properties are classified as authorised, while 21,321 are listed as unauthorised.

In terms of property documentation, the MCC has so far distributed a total of 72,086 Khatas, bringing the overall Khata distribution completion to 32.3 percent. The civic body has issued 65,913 A-Khatas and 6,173 B-Khatas to property owners across the city.

Record tax collection in Mysuru

The Mysuru City Corporation’s 5 percent tax rebate campaign has received an encouraging response from citizens. Between April 1 and June 16, the civic body collected Rs. 168.84 crore in Property Tax and Rs. 17.10 crore in water and sewerage charges, taking the total collection to Rs. 185.94 crore.

— Nitish Patil, Regional Commissioner and MCC Administrator