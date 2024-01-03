MCC officials fail to utilise available legal options

January 3, 2024

Tax due banner should be hung on the Builder’s House Gate, not at the Apartments, say the elders

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Tapovan Solace Apartments at Sharadadevinagar have pointed out that while the primary responsibility of the MCC is to collect taxes, ample opportunities exist for officials to enforce regulations and take action against property owners with overdue tax payments.

However, MCC has fallen short in collecting tax arrears from the apartment building owner causing heightened anxiety among senior citizens residing in these flats, with their health in focus.

Furthermore, the builder, who has already distributed the flats, is not a resident of the apartment complex. Residents contend that the tax dues banner should have been placed in front of the builder’s house instead of in front of the apartment. This decision has caused distress and anxiety among the elderly inhabitants.

The compromised well-being of residents has raised concerns about accountability in the event of health deterioration among the elderly. Residents stress the importance of officials approaching this matter with sensitivity. Rather than resorting to drastic measures, they advocate for a more considerate handling of the situation, especially considering the impact on the residents’ health.