MCC hangs tax recovery banner outside Tapovan Solace senior residents’ apartments

January 3, 2024

Senior citizens in a state of anxiety; questions arise over Civic Body’s insensitivity and using elders to intimidate owner

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has set a deadline for the settlement of outstanding tax dues from Tapovan Solace Apartments at Sharadadevinagar.

The MCC has issued a warning, indicating that if the dues are not cleared within the stipulated time frame, appropriate actions, including potential seizure, will be taken against the apartment.

This development, however, has raised concerns among senior citizens residing in the apartment complex, who are now uncertain about their future and apprehensive about the potential impact on their well-being.

A banner has been prominently displayed in front of Tapovan Solace Apartment No. 167/1, 167/1B, detailing the outstanding property tax dues from the fiscal year 2018-2019 to 2023-2024.

The total amount owed is Rs. 1,18,95,132, with an additional defaulting penalty of 2 percent per month. Despite the issuance of a final notice to the property owners, the tax dues remain unpaid, the banner read.

“In light of this, it is hereby announced that if the entire outstanding tax dues are not settled by Jan. 9, appropriate action will be taken to recover the dues in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976. This may include seizure of the property as per the legal measures available,” the banner said.

The banner, affixed by MCC Zone 3 officers on Tuesday, has elicited distress and apprehension among numerous senior citizens. Expressing their anguish, these elderly residents are deeply concerned about the potential implications of the notice on their lives.

Sources within the MCC reveal that the apartment was established by entrepreneur Sriram with the specific purpose of providing solace to senior citizens during the twilight of their lives. Many of the current residents, relying on the promised elderly care services, invested their hard-earned savings to purchase flats in the hope of leading a dignified and comfortable life.

Distress intensified

Residents report enduring various challenges since occupying their flats, and the latest MCC notice has only intensified their distress. The apartment complex comprises over 70 flats, accommodating a community of over 48 residents, all of whom are aged between 70 and 92 years.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, a few residents highlighted the challenges stemming from the builder’s oversights. Despite these issues, the residents expressed gratitude for the support they receive from CovaiCare, based in Coimbatore, particularly in terms of food and medical services.

A similar tax recovery banner was previously affixed by the MCC in October 2021, leading to the temporary closure of the apartment gates. However, during that period, which coincided with the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the then MCC Commissioner intervened and directed his officers to open the gates and remove the notice.

MCC sources said that the builder has not settled its Property Tax obligations since the fiscal year 2018-2019. Despite the issuance of multiple notices to the builder, the outstanding tax dues remain unpaid. In response to this persistent non-compliance, the decision was made to display the banner as a means of notifying the public and taking necessary actions to address the overdue tax payments.