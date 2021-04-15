MCC property tax payment: A citizen’s woes

April 15, 2021

Sir,

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has done it again. Every year its bureaucratic structure takes a toll on poor citizens who struggle in hot sun to pay the property tax.

I already visited their Zonal Office in Sharadadevinagar. The website it has created for calculation and payment of taxes failed in every step.

Every one, including their employees, the citizens were seen cursing it. Standing in long queues in the bank counter in its premises, senior citizens had a harrowing time.

On the second visit I was advised to visit MysuruOne to make the payment. They could not collect the tax as the server would not respond. Today (Monday) I called them and was assured of success.

By the time I reached their office, the server was down. I do not know why MCC cannot generate the SAS form (at least where there are no disputes). It can give a list of PID No., Name of owner and Tax payable to the bank for payment of tax without waiting for online connectivity for every payment. It can easily reconcile the payment received on the basis of PID Nos.

MCC should tie up with a good bank so that citizens can pay the tax in the nearest branch. This would solve the problem for nearly 90% to 95% of people who want to pay tax promptly and without any harassment.

I request the Commissioner, MCC to take note of this and make suitable arrangements.

– H.G. Subramanya, Mysuru, 12.4.2021

