MCC prunes tree branches, replaces damaged slabs

September 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With hardly 10 days for the commencement of Dasara festival, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has begun pruning of protruding tree branches on Jumboo Savari route from Mysore Palace to Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Nada Habba Dasara will commence on Sept. 26 with President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurating the festivities atop Chamundi Hill and the festival will conclude with Vijayadashami procession on Oct. 5.

Huge branches of trees, which may obstruct the movement of Dasara procession, are being chopped on Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazar, Highway Circle and Nelson Mandela Road up to the entrance of the Torchlight Parade Grounds.

Damaged stone slabs and inter-locking tiles laid on footpaths near Dr. Rajkumar Park, Dr. Vishnuvardhan Park, Chamaraja Circle, Town Hall and Sayyaji Rao Road, up to the Torchlight Parade Grounds are also being replaced since yesterday and footpaths are being cleaned.