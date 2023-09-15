MCC raids transport offices, seizes 715 kg banned plastic

September 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Officers raided several transport offices at Old Santhepet in the city last evening and seized 715 kg of banned plastic.

The raids were conducted on Sun Transport, Vega Transport and Santosh Matha Transport Offices in Old Santhepet, by a team of Officers including Deputy Commissioner of MCC Zone-1 Manjunath Reddy, Environment Engineers Mythri and Jyothi, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Officers Harishankar and Jayalakshmi and Abhaya staff.

The raids targeting transport offices are intended at checking the banned articles at supply level. The Officers were so far raiding shops selling banned plastic and levying fine on the traders, besides seizing the materials.

If the plastic is seized at transport offices, the supply to shops can be stopped, but it still needs extensive measures to bring root out the menace, feel the public.