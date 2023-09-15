Ok2berfest at Radisson Blu Hotel from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3

September 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Oktoberfest (Ok2berfest), the world’s largest festival of Beer and Bavarian culture, has taken on a new expression at Myst, the Beverage Lounge at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Mysuru.

Ok2berfest will be held from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3 in city where people can enjoy ‘a buy one get one’ offer on all beverages (except non-alcoholic beverages).

Oktoberfest originated in 1810 as a wedding celebration for the Crown Prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I. The event was so popular that it became an annual tradition, attracting millions of visitors from all over the world.

“Myst features an extensive, expressive wine library. With an ambience that extends to the scenic, breezy balcony, it is regarded as the must-go, upscale watering hole in Mysuru,” says Ganesh Prabhakaran, Food and Beverage Manager at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Mysuru.

