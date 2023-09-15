Ok2berfest at Radisson Blu Hotel from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3
News

Ok2berfest at Radisson Blu Hotel from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3

September 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Oktoberfest (Ok2berfest), the world’s largest festival of Beer and Bavarian culture, has taken on a new expression at Myst, the Beverage Lounge at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Mysuru.

Ok2berfest will be held from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3 in city where people can enjoy ‘a buy one get one’ offer on all beverages (except non-alcoholic beverages).

Oktoberfest originated in 1810 as a wedding celebration for the Crown Prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I. The event was so popular that it became an annual tradition, attracting millions of visitors from all over the world.

“Myst features an extensive, expressive wine library. With an ambience that extends to the scenic, breezy balcony, it is regarded as the must-go, upscale watering hole in Mysuru,” says Ganesh Prabhakaran, Food and Beverage Manager at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Mysuru.

So, don’t miss this chance to celebrate Ok2berfest at Myst. Book your table and get ready for a memorable night of masti and cheer!

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching