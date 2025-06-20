MCDCC Bank polls:  Nomination papers of one candidate rejected

June 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank polls having taken place yesterday, the nomination paper of one candidate has been rejected.

The candidature of Shivanna who had filed nomination as a delegate of Hebbalaguppe Agricultural Credit Co-operative Society in H.D. Kote taluk, has been rejected, while the nomination papers (47) of all other 27 candidates in fray are found valid.

With the scrutiny over, a total of 47 sets of nomination papers of 27 candidates have been found valid, according to Assistant Commissioner Ashappa, who is the Returning Officer for the polls.

Today (June 20) is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. The election is scheduled to take place at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in the city on June 26.

Meanwhile, Y.M. Jayaram, a Congress backed candidate, who had filed his papers from Yelandur taluk Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Society seat, has been declared elected unopposed, as he was the lone candidate. However, an official declaration is to be made in this regard, it is learnt. With the unopposed election of Jayaram, the Congress has opened its account in MCDCC Bank even before polling.