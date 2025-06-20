Tiger spotted near school

June 20, 2025

Hunsur: Parents of children studying in Morarji Desai Residential School, near Dharmapura Social Forest at Bilikere Hobli in the taluk are a feared lot after a CCTV camera installed in the school has captured movement of a tiger near the school.

About 15 days ago, information was given to the Forest Department after a tiger was spotted roaming around Nanjapura and Gowripura. Forest officials, who visited the spot, found pug marks and had warned the farmers.

Meanwhile, a CCTV camera has captured the tiger leaping over Morarji Desai Resident School and Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School compounds.