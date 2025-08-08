MDA to review 300 CA sites applications

August 8, 2025

Hanchya-Sathagalli velodrome project likely to be approved

Mysore/Mysuru: Allotment of 300 Civic Amenities (CA) sites for various Government bodies and Government-allied institutions took centre stage at the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) meeting that began this morning at its JLB Road office.

Though media entry was barred, sources told Star of Mysore that the CA site allotment would be discussed in detail. Before the formation of the MDA, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had, in 2022, issued a notification inviting applications for the allotment of 300 CA sites.

Following the notification, hundreds of Government bodies and Government-allied institutions submitted applications. A Sub-Committee was then formed to verify the authenticity and eligibility of the applicants. This Committee conducted background checks and site visits to determine the genuineness of each applicant.

The Sub-Committee is expected to submit its report to MDA today, and the matter will be taken up for discussion. The final decision of MDA will be communicated after meeting by MDA Chairman G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, also the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru.

Velodrome project

The MDA meeting is also expected to deliberate on the much-anticipated velodrome project proposed at Hanchya- Sathagalli. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) has planned a full-fledged sports complex in the area, which includes a state-of-the-art velodrome.

Sources revealed that the velodrome will be established on a 17-acre land adjacent to Visvesvaraya Technological University Regional Centre. The site lies along Outer Ring Road, between Deve Gowda Circle and KSRTC Sathagalli Bus Depot, within the Hanchya-Sathagalli Layout ‘B Zone.’

A budget of Rs. 10 crore for the velodrome was allocated by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in 2023–24 Budget. A velodrome is a specialised arena for track cycling, featuring a steeply banked oval track with two 180-degree bends connected by straight sections. Unlike MUDA meetings, which are dominated by elected representatives, MDA meeting is attended by officials.

MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, MDA Secretary K. Johnson, MDA Executive Committee Members, Joint Secretary of Urban Development Department (Development Authorities Division) and Chief Engineer of CESC were present.