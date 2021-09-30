Mega Lok Adalat begins: 20 warring couples to reunite

September 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: It was an emotional moment for about 20 warring couples, who had knocked on the doors of Courts seeking divorce or separation, as they were to re-unite much to the delight of their family members.

The Mega Lok Adalat, which began in all Courts across the district this morning, heard the couples, who had sought divorce or got separated over various domestic issues.

The Mega Lok Adalat, being held today across the State following a direction by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, was launched in Mysuru by Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath.

The Adalat is being held in both virtual and physical mode.

Today, a total of 12,259 cases which have been identified for settlement will be taken up, out of which 3,348 cases are for final settlement. There are 1,09,583 cases pending in Courts in the City and District Courts, out of which 86,629 cases, which include pre-litigation cases, NI (Negotiable Instrument Act) cases, MVA (Motor Vehicle Accident claims) cases and other compoundable cases are identified for an amicable settlement through mediation, counselling or conciliation between litigants and the respondent parties. Judge Raghunath is scheduled to brief the press later this afternoon on the outcome of Lok Adalat.