MCC undertakes road patch works ahead of Dasara

September 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the inauguration of Dasara festival scheduled on Oct. 7, a quick fix solution to the pothole-filled city roads is underway in many parts of the city, especially in the Central Business District. Patchworks are a bane for this Heritage City and this routine is followed religiously by the official machinery and the political class every year.

This year too, the works are on in war-footing with just 7 days left for Dasara to begin. As concrete road was laid around Mysore Palace and Chamaraja Double Road, rest of the roads are filled with potholes and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is filling potholes and undertaking other road works in a hurried manner.

Various roads such as N.S. Road, Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, M.G. Road, Vinoba Road, Dhanvantri Road, Valmiki Road and KRS Road etc., which were dug up several months ago to undertake various works, have not been asphalted and now these roads have been filled with crater-like potholes. These roads become the roads to hell especially during rains as rain water gets filled in the potholes making it difficult for motorists to identify road and potholes.

MCC Executive Engineer Ranjith Kumar, speaking to SOM, said MCC has undertaken pothole-filling works at a cost of Rs. 1 crore and the works would be launched in Ward 51 today.

Pointing out that the tender for the pothole-filling works has been awarded to Mahadevu and Ramesh of city, Ranjith Kumar said that the works would be completed in 8 to 10 days besides stating that the completion of works could be delayed by two or three days in case of rain.

He said that pothole-filling works are undertaken on New Sayyaji Rao Road, M.G. Road, Somasundaram Circle, Mysuru Zoo Road, Maharana Pratap Circle, Sathyaharishchandra Road, Hanumanthanagar Road, Jodi Tenginamara Road, Siddiqi Nagar, HUDCO Layout, Mysuru-Bengaluru Main Road, PF Office Road, Indira Gandhi Road, Sultan Road, Azeez Sait Nagar Main Road, Yaraganahalli Main Road, Sathagalli Main Road, Male Mahadeshwara Road, Deewan’s Road, B.N. Road, D.D. Urs Road, Ramavilas Road, JLB Road and other roads.

Pointing out that median and road-divider painting works are undertaken at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh, Ranjith Kumar said that a massive three-day cleaning campaign will be held to remove mud and stones on roadsides. Around 60 earth-moving machines and 100 tipper vehicles and tractors will be used for the purpose which will be provided by contractors for free.