Countdown for Mysuru Dasara – 2021

September 30, 2021

Golden Throne assembling at Amba Vilas Durbar Hall tomorrow

Live streaming of festivities from Oct. 2 on website, YouTube

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations for the 412th Nada Habba is going at a brisk pace and the Government has announced that former Chief Minister and senior politician S.M. Krishna will inaugurate the annual 10-day festival (nine days this year) atop the Chamundi Hill on Oct. 7.

While last year the celebrations were dedicated to COVID Warriors, this year’s theme is yet to be finalised and announced. The festivities have been scaled down for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic and the Jumboo Savari will be held on Oct. 15 within the Palace premises like previous year instead of a 6-km procession till Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds.

The city is wearing a bridal look and plans are on to implement a 100-km illumination this time. Elephants are being trained to acclimate with city environs along with its hustle and bustle and also made familiar with cannon firing.

Palace rituals

Palace, Wadiyars, Dasara and Mysuru are inseparable and as such, the official countdown for Dasara-2021 will begin with the assembling of the Golden Throne at the Mysore Palace tomorrow (Oct.1, being the Bhadrapadamasa Krishna Paksha Dashami Day).

The Throne will be assembled at the Amba Vilas Durbar Hall in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 9.15 am and 9.30 am while the Bhadrasana will be assembled at the Kannadi Thotti. Prior to that, Navagraha puja and Shanti Homa will be performed at 7.20 am at the Durbar Hall.

On Oct.7, an oil bath will be performed to titular head of Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the morning. The Lion head will be attached to the throne in the auspicious Kanya Lagna between 6 am and 6.11 am the same day, following which Kankanadharane will take place at Chamundi Thotti in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 7.45 am and 8.55 am.

Later, Simhasanarohana will take place in the auspicious Dhanur Lagna between 11.45 am and 12.15 pm. Following Simhasanarohana, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity, will be shifted from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti.

On Oct.12, Saraswathi Puja will be performed at Kannadi Thotti in the auspicious Dhanur Lagna between 10.57 am and 11.05 am. Later in the evening, Khas Durbar will be held followed by Kaalaratri at Kannadi Thotti.

On Oct.13, Ashtami Durgashtami will be performed.

On Oct.14, Ayudha Puja will take place with the performance of Mahanavami Ayudha Gajaashwadi Puja.

Marking Ayudha Puja, Chandi Homa will be performed at 6 am at the Homa Chamber of the Palace. Homa will be followed by transfer of Khas weapons, elephants, horses and cattle to Kodi Someshwara Swamy temple in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 7.45 am and 8 am, from where they will be shifted to Kalyana Mantapa in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 8.25 am and 8.40 am.

Thereafter, Chandi Homa Poornahuti will take place at 9 am at the Homa Chamber, following which Ayudha Puja will be performed at Kalyana Mantapa in the auspicious Dhanur Lagna between 11.02 am and 11.22 am.

Later in the evening, Khas Durbar will take place following which the Lion’s head will be taken off from the Throne at the Palace Durbar Hall and Kankana Visarjane will take place at the Vanivilas Puja Hall.

On Oct.15 (Vijayadashami Day), the Palace Uttara Puja will be performed at Kalyana Mantapa to weapons in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 6.13 am and 6.22 am. Later, Vijaya Yatre will be taken out in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 7.20 am and 7.40 am.

Wooden Ambari

Howdah Elephant and team captain Abhimanyu will be trained in carrying wooden howdah in the run up for him to carry the Golden Howdah on the day of Vijayadashami. The practice of mounting wooden howdah will begin from Oct. 1.

Before the wooden howdah is mounted on the mighty Abhimanyu, pujas will be performed to the crane near the residence of the royal family. First, Gaadhi-Namdha (a cushion-like material) will be fastened on Abhimanyu’s back on which the wooden howdah, weighing 250 kg, will be placed and secured with ropes.

Sand bags will also be placed to bring the weight to 600 kgs. This will be done to get Abhimanyu acclimatised carrying the weight of the Golden Howdah which is 750 kg.

From Oct. 2, Abhimanyu will be made to carry 750 kg (sometimes up to 1,000kg) till the day before Ayudha Puja so that he can bear the weight with ease.

Live streaming

As the Dasara celebrations will be traditional and simple, the focus will be on virtual streaming and viewing of the festivities. Though live streaming of Dasara events was done for earlier editions of Dasara, the District Administration is chalking out plans to reach out to maximum number of viewers this time.

The Jumboo Savari procession has been restricted to the Palace premises, with only limited people allowed in attendance. Not to disappoint tourists, all programmes will be screened live online.

Beginning Oct. 2, one can get the updates on the annual festival on Dasara official website. All the events will be telecast live on the website that will be launched on the day. Besides, the Department of Information and Public Relations will also make arrangements for live streaming on YouTube.