Mega Udyoga Mela at KSOU tomorrow
Mega Udyoga Mela at KSOU tomorrow

April 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day-long mega Udyoga Mela (Job Fair) will be held at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) premises in city tomorrow  (Apr. 7) from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Job Fair is being organised under the joint aegis of Mysuru District Administration, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department (SDEL), Karnataka Skill Development Authority, Bengaluru and  KSOU, Mysuru.

Over 80 companies will be taking part in the Job Fair to recruit candidates for the vacant posts in their companies.

Minister of Information Technology – Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan will inaugurate the Mela. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will preside. District In-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish will be present.

Candidates having educational qualification of pass in SSLC, PUC, ITI, Diploma, BA and any other degrees are eligible to take part in the Job Fair. Candidates must carry copies of marks cards, passport size photographs and bio-data.

Interested people may register themselves online by logging on to website https://www.kaushalkar.com/

For details, contact Karnataka Skill Development Authority, Bengaluru, on Mob: 82778-95931, Karnataka Skill Development Office in Mysuru on Mob: 87223-99936, District Employment Exchange Office on Ph: 0821-2489972 or Mob: 90363-56862, according to a press release from District Skill Development Officer.

