Mekedatu Padayatra: Congress to hold Party Workers’ Convention on Jan. 3

January 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the padayatra to be taken out for the implementation of Mekedatu project and for registration, a convention of Congress party workers will be held on Jan. 3 at Congress Bhavan Grounds in city, said MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah during the meeting of party workers of Chamundeshwari and Varuna constituencies at his house here recently.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yathindra said that the Mekedatu project was very beneficial for the public as it is very helpful for the supply of drinking water and power generation and told the party workers that at least 5,000 workers from both the constituencies should participate in the convention.

Former Zilla Panchayat President Marigowda, who too spoke, said that Mekedatu Project was to be implemented during the tenure of Siddharamaiah as the Chief Minister and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was also sent to the Centre for approval.

Though the Centre had approved the project, the present BJP Government in the State and Centre were showing step motherly attitude to commence the works, he said and added that through the project, drinking water can be supplied to Bengaluru and other cities for the next 100 years and water can be supplied to thousands of acres of agricultural fields.

KPCC Secretary Gurupadaswamy, H.C. Basavaraju, Block Congress President Rangaswamy, Ramesh Muddegowda, B. Satish, J. Satishkumar, former Block President Siddaraju, Congress leaders Krishnakumar Sagar, Somanna and others were present.