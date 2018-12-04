Mekedatu project: Minister DKS to conduct spot inspection on Dec.7

Bengaluru: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious multi-purpose Mekedatu project across River Cauvery near Kanakapura is expected to be completed in the next six to nine months, and the associated studies are expected to be conducted simultaneously.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) recently gave in-principle clearance to Karnataka to submit DPR for the Mekedatu project — conceived to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and Ramanagaram districts, besides generation of power.

This will also be the first major project in the Cauvery basin after over four decades. The last big reservoir was across the Kabini in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district in the mid 1970s.

Sources in the Water Resources Department said that the DPR would involve design of the balancing reservoir, body wall, electromagnetic gates and provision for power generation. “We have started the process of preparing the DPR. The resettlement and rehabilitation programme, socio-economic impact assessment and environmental impact assessments will also be done simultaneously,” sources said, adding that a clear picture of the submergence area will emerge after the DPR is completed.

According to sources, the project could be completed in 2-3 years after the commencement of the construction if all approvals and assessments are in place. The project, first proposed in 2013, received Cabinet approval in Feb. 2017 and a modified pre-feasibility study was submitted to CWC in Oct. 2017. The CWC gave in-principle approval for preparing DPR last month.

Spot inspection: Speaking to press persons at Vidhana Soudha here yesterday, Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) said that he would lead a team of officials on Dec.7 to conduct spot inspection. “We will visit the area for ground assessment and also visit the last point of expected submerged area. We need to have first-hand information on ground reality when we make a presentation in Delhi or to the Tamil Nadu Government,” he said and added that the DPR preparation process was underway.

When asked about Karnataka’s response in the Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu’s petition against the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said, “We have not received a notice from the Court. Let the notice come and we will come up with our response. We have to see what the objections to the project are.”