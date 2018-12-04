A repository of information on 19 State Universities

Mysuru: Under one roof, visitors can seek any information on all Universities of Karnataka, their achievements and progress at the stall put up by the Higher Education Department at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city.

The stall, a virtual repository of information, is one of the special attractions for visitors at Dasara Exhibition. It has detailed information on all State-run Universities. This is for the first time such a stall has been set up where the government is showcasing the contributions of 19 Universities.

The Universities have put up their counters at the stall where unique features have been highlighted to create an impression among visitors to pursue higher education in a particular University. This stall is a must visit for every parent and students to enhance their knowledge on higher education scenario and see what is on offer.

The statue of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who founded the University of Mysore, statue of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, who was the driving force behind the construction of this University and the bust of poet-laureate Rashtrakavi Kuvempu who contributed a lot to promote the University of Mysore, logos of all Universities are the major highlights of this stall.

The idol of Goddess Saraswathi outside the entrance of the stall, portraits of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala who is the Chancellor of all Universities, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, and the stall that welcomes the public with the motto of University of Mysore “Nahi Jnanena Sadrsham” captivates visitors.

Even other universities have displayed their mottos like ‘Unnatha Shikshana Ellarigu Yellade’ of Karnataka State Open University, ‘Arive Guru’ of Karnataka University Dharwad, ‘Jnanam Vijnana Sahitham’ of Bangalore University, ‘Jnanave Belaku’ of Mangaluru University, ‘Jnanave Anantha’ of Tumkur University, ‘Vidyaye Amrutha’ of Gulbarga University.

Likewise, Kuvempu University of Shivamogga, Davanagere University, Hampi Kannada University, Vijayapura Akkamahadevi University for Women, Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Karnataka State University for Music and Performing Arts, Karnataka State Folklore University of Haveri, Belagavi’s Rani Chennamma University, Ballari’s Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Karnataka Sanskrit University and Visvesvaraya Technological University have showcased their best offerings.

Universities have set up counters providing information about their mottos, significance, achievements, courses offered, information about achievers and outstanding personalities of their universities. Information is provided through documentary presentation on LED screens and handbooks are being distributed to visitors.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has also put up its stall to provide information about its role and importance in the field of education. It is making all attempts to sensitise visitors on how it is able to maintain transparency in conducting examinations as well as providing admissions to various professional courses like medical, dental, engineering, architecture and agriculture.

The display of art works on evolution of human beings from darkness to light sketching the history of how the knowledge spread is drawing crowds. The art work also provides information on how human beings acquired and spread knowledge right from stone inscriptions, writings on sand, walls, manuscripts, slates, books, mobile phones and computers.

Apart from providing information, efforts are being made to educate the public through art works. Universities have set up counters to reflect culture, customs and traditions of their land. Folklore University has set up a mini world of folklore showcasing the vast folklore history of Karnataka. Likewise, Music University has designed its counter like ‘Veene’ model. Visvesvaraya Technological University has displayed various models of machine and tools.

Graphic artist Prakash Chikkapalya and his team of 300 members including 30 carpenters, 15 painters had worked for over a month to set up this stall.

In front of the stall, an LED screen has been installed to display information on the Higher Education Department. Books have been arranged up to a height of 24 feet. In order to disseminate information, a pigeon (3-ft wide and 5-ft length) is being set up. This apart, a painting on how knowledge is helping people to gain employment has been installed.

On the left side of the entrance, farmers who are educated and who are using modern technology to grow crops are depicted along with illiterate farmers who are living in a pathetic condition because of their lack of knowledge of modern technologies. On the right side of the entrance, the progress that India had made due to Science and Technology has been reflected.