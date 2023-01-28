MGP’s Satyagraha for good governance on Sunday

January 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat’s (MGP) Satyagraha against ‘bad governance’ will be held tomorrow (Jan. 29) from 9 am to 6 pm to sensitise people, elected representatives and decision-making officers on the importance of saving Mysuru to Mysureans.

The MGP has received overwhelming support from the public, citizen groups, youths and students for the movement that will press for sensible and sustainable development of Mysuru instead of the present destructive development.

According to the Founding Working President of MGP Bhamy V. Shenoy, many activists have come forward to organise events for one to two hours at nearby parks and they will distribute the Satyagraha pamphlets. “Students from Maharani’s Commerce College and many other voluntary groups have come forward to organise the events in about 15 parks in different parts of the city,” he said.

The parks where the Satyagraha will be held are Vijayanagar, Srirampura, Yadavagiri, Gokulam, N.R. Mohalla, Sathagalli, Tippayyanakere, Jayanagar, Vidyaranyapuram, and Lakshmipuram.

City’s well-known residents like Pandit Rajiv Taranath, Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, former Director of CFTRI, Dr. V. Prakash, former MLA Vasu, Principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, founder of Bharath Cancer Hospital Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, industrialist R. Guru and many others have expressed their support, he added.

Mahadev, President of Devaraja Market Tenants Association, Ashok, Secretary of Travellers Association, C. Narayanagowda, President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, several industry associations, N. Raghavan of Raghulal and Co., Ali Brothers, etc. have come forward to distribute pamphlets and to be associated with the Satyagraha.

On the day of the Satyagraha, people can visit parks or take walks. Those who are seriously dedicated to our cause can assemble at parks to sit-in for one or two hours as part of the Satyagraha to register their protest.

“We want to stress that the Satyagraha is not against any specific departments or specific political parties. We want to highlight how our total governance system has failed and we the people have to do serious and urgent introspection. Every Mysurean has the responsibility to make the system work and not give up hopes. Unfortunately, all of us have failed miserably and point fingers at others,” he explained.

“The main requirement of Satyagraha is to resist commercial activities on that day and unlike other protests, we are not asking anyone to close shops or restaurants. Participating is totally voluntary and this is really a people’s movement. We expect participants to make only small sacrifices of not using vehicles, not shopping and not eating at restaurants from 9 am to 6 pm,” Bhamy Shenoy added.