Mysuru Tourism Circuit proposal takes shape

January 28, 2023

Tourism Department working out finer details like package pricing; KSTDC to implement

Circuit comprises heritage, culture, adventure, cuisine, spiritual, wellness, wildlife experiences

Mysore/Mysuru: The Budget announcement made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 4, 2022, to develop Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Hassan-Belur-Halebeedu tourism circuit along with Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal-Vijayapura Tourist Circuit is finally taking shape with the Tourism Office in Mysuru sending a detailed proposal to the State Government.

The Joint Director’s Office in Mysuru is coordinating for the Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Mandya circuit along with the Assistant Directors and Deputy Directors from eight districts including Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagalur and Chamarajanagar.

Highly placed sources told Star of Mysore that the Mysuru-Srirangapatna, Hassan-Belur-Halebeedu Tourism Circuit will be the first among the tourism circuits to be implemented in Karnataka in a Public-Private-Partnership model.

The South Karnataka circuit includes Mysuru, Srirangapatna, Hassan, Belur and Halebeedu. “Apart from tourist destinations in Mysuru like the Palace, Zoo, Chamundi Hill Temple and Nanjangud, the circuit will cover Nimishamba Temple, Daria Daulat Bagh (Tipu Summer Palace), Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna, KRS Dam and Melukote in Mandya district. The idea is to give a complete tourist package experience for three to four days on a single ticket including food, travel and accommodation,” sources said.

Tourism officers said that opting for the tourist circuits, domestic and international travellers can experience South Karnataka’s heritage, culture, adventure, cuisine, eco-tourism, spirituality, wellness, caravan and wildlife. “The pricing, duration, travel, food and accommodation and other finer details are being worked out by the Tourism Department,” sources added.

To be launched soon: CM

Speaking after inaugurating the Hampi Utsav yesterday, Basavaraj Bommai said that with an aim to boost tourism in the State, the Government will soon launch Hampi and Mysuru tourism circuits. “They will be developed under the Public-Private-Partnership model,” the CM announced.

“The two tourism circuit projects will definitely give a boost to tourism in the State. It will help connect the north and south regions of the State in terms of tourism. If a tourist buys a ticket for Hampi circuit, he can travel up to Bidar, covering all the prominent tourist places. The package will include food, accommodation and other facilities,” he said.

The State Government is committed to extending all facilities to the convenience of tourists visiting the heritage site from across the world. While the Hampi circuit will connect North Karnataka, Mysuru circuit will connect South Karnataka. They both will interconnect with each other to promote tourist travel, the CM added.

Tourism Department officers told this newspaper that soon after the Budget announcement, high-level officers brainstormed and the project now is being given a final shape by Director, Department of Tourism, Dr. V. Ram Prasath Manohar.

While the Tourism Department will formulate policies regarding the two tourist circuits, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will be the implementing authority.