‘Migrants suffered the most during COVID lockdown’

December 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that India saw the biggest migration within the country post independence during the recent COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, senior journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine Krishna Prasad said that it is the migrant population that suffered the most during the lockdown.

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Ghumakkad Ka Antarang,’ the Hindi version of author Kuppe Nagaraj’s Kannada work ‘Alemariya Antaranga,’ at a programme organised at Sriranga auditorium in Rangayana premises here yesterday.

Pointing out that as per the 2011 census, there are 5.5 crore migrants in the country, Krishna Prasad said that the book explains the plight of migrants and communities in a lucid manner.

Noting that he happened to personally understand the hardships faced by the migrant tribal population when he was in Delhi, he reiterated that the migrants, communities and the population saw their worst crisis during the recent lockdown, with many of them losing their lives on their way back home due to various reasons.

K.S. Karunalakshmi, an Associate Hindi Professor at Hunsur’s D. Devaraj Urs First Grade College, who has translated the Kannada book to Hindi, said that she happened to see writer Kuppe Nagaraj’s work by chance.

Pointing out that the book made an interesting reading for her, she said that the book details the plight of migrant communities, especially, Dombidasas, in a most interesting manner.

Noting that Dombidasas, who play different roles on stage, lead a difficult life practically, she said that the work is a wonderful expression of the sufferings of migrant communities, who don different roles on stages for leading life.

Highlighting what made her to translate the Kannada work to Hindi, Karunalakshmi said that the work is most useful for understanding tribal traditions, customs and practices.

Renowned writer Devanur Mahadeva was handed over the first copy of the Hindi book.

Dr. Pratibha Mudaliar, Head of the Department of Studies in Hindi, University of Mysore, Dr. Sarvesh Kumar Maurya, Faculty, Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, Kuppe Nagaraj, Author of Kannada work ‘Alemariya Antaranga’ and others were present.