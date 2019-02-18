Milli Council pays homage; Churches hold special prayers

Mysuru: Various organisations took out candle light processions in city on Saturday and paid homage to Pulwama martyrs.

All India Milli Council (AIMC): Hundreds of AIMC members, led by Sir Khazi of Mysuru Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, MLA Tanveer Sait, Haj Committee Member and former Corporator Suhail Baig, took out a candle light procession to pay homage to the Pulwama martyrs.

The members, holding candles and the National Flag, took out the procession from Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road passing through Meena Bazaar shouting ‘Indian Army Zindabad’ and returned on the same route before culminating at the starting point.

Condemning the deadly attack, MLA Tanveer Sait said that he would not stand for any religion or party when it comes to the issue of the country and added that he had never seen such a gruesome incident besides venting his ire on the terrorists for the cowardly attack on Indian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Haj Committee Member and former Corporator Suhail Baig, speaking to SOM, condemned the heinous act by the terrorists and said that India is a peace loving country and always look for peace with its neighbouring countries but such a ghastly and cowardly attack on our soldiers who guard our nation for our safety is condemnable.

The AIMC members have urged the Central Government to take stern action against the terrorists without any mercy.

AIMC President Hazarath Zakaulla, Mohammed Khan, Tippu and others were present.

Meanwhile, members of Ganigara Sangha, traders on K.T. Street, Karnataka Rural Primary School Teachers Association, and Mysuru Electronic Dealers Association paid candle light homage to the martyrs and condemned the attack.

Theatre artistes too paid homage to the martyrs at Kalamandira premises while the residents of Parasaiahnahundi lit candles on Srirampura Ring Road and paid homage to the martyrs.

Catholic Diocese of Mysore: The Catholic Diocese of Mysore, under the leadership of Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William, has condoled the death of CRPF personnel who were killed by the terrorists.

A press release from Msgr. Leslie Moras, PRO, Diocese of Mysore, said that special prayers were held yesterday at all Churches for the repose of departed soldiers and give strength to the bereaved families.

