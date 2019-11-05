Mini Market in front of MCC footpath !

November 5, 2019

Novel protest against footpath encroachments

Mysuru, Nov. 5 (RKB&US)- People passing by Sayyaji Rao Road were taken by surprise to see a mini market spring up on the footpath at the entrance gate of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Main Office this morning.

It was actually a novel protest organised by Pedestrians Welfare Committee and Nav Bharath Nirman Seva Trust led by Corporator K.V. Sridhar to voice their protest against rampant encroachment of footpaths across city with MCC turning a blind eye to the grave problem.

The mini market comprised vendors selling pani puri, churumuri, tender coconuts, clothes, flowers, vegetables, fruits, bonda-bajji along with a regular caravan-type canteen.

The height of the protest was a power transformer that was placed on the footpath to refer to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) which has installed a few such transformers on footpaths threatening the safety of pedestrians.

The mini market was indeed a real one with passers-by buying the items and vendors calling out the prices of the products to attract customers.

Placards were in place indicating that footpath is for pedestrians, not for vendors and blaming MCC for literally converting footpaths as garbage zones.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar said that the two-hour protest was a symbolic one which would become a reality if MCC does not swing into action to evict encroachers. He quoted the order of the Supreme Court that footpaths are meant only for pedestrians.

Former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, Trust members Pradeep Chandru, Eshwar Gowda, Ramachandra, Krishna and others took part.

The mini market was wound up after two hours.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, who arrived at the spot, received a memorandum from the protestors. He assured to discuss with the Police Commissioner and arrive at a solution soon.

It may be recalled that following a report in Star of Mysore recently, the City Police had evicted footpath encroachment near the busy suburban bus stand in city.

