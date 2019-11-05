Rs.100 crore plan to develop Bharachukki Falls

November 5, 2019

Master Plan to get administrative approval this evening or tomorrow

54 Theme Parks to come up in 150-acre area at the site

Welcome Arch, Fountains, Amphi-theatre and Food Park in first phase

Mysuru, Nov.5 (MTY&DM)- Even as the State Government is exploring all avenues to boost tourism in Karnataka to the fullest possible, the Forest Department in association with the Tourism Department has evolved a Master Plan for tourism promotion, with focus on wildlife conservation awareness, at Bharachukki Falls on the Chamarajanagar District side of Mandya-Chamarajanagar border. The Master Plan is likely to get administrative approval later today or tomorrow.

According to M.M. Hills Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) V. Yedukondalu, the project, estimated to cost Rs.100 crore will come up in a 150-acre area close to the Bharachukki Falls in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar District. The Project will feature a total of 54 Theme Parks, that will come up in phases. In the first phase, a huge Welcome Arch with fountains alongside, an Amphi-theatre and Food Park will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.2 crore, he said.

Continuing, he said that the parks include an Ecology Park, Wildlife Park, Wetland Park, Energy Park, Bamboo Garden, Butterfly Park, Food Zone, Wildlife food habits, a 40 ft.high model of our national bird Peacock and a Flash Park that provides a variety of entertainment for children among others.

“After getting the administrative approval for the Master Plan by the Government, tenders for the execution of the project will be invited. After completion of the tender process, the ground-breaking ceremony for the project will be held either at the end of this month or in the first week of December. Park is expected to cost between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 2 crore and it will be ensured that they are built in perfect accordance with their theme,” DCF V. Yedukondalu pointed out and added that the blue print of the plan has been already submitted to the Government.

Maintaining that this project will give the much-needed boost for promotion of eco-tourism and wildlife conservation awareness in Chamarajanagar District, the DCF said that as the project is coming up on a vast expanse of land, there are plans to introduce battery-operated vehicles and bicycles for the benefit of visitors.

He further said that the entry fee will be probably fixed at Rs. 50 for adults and Rs. 25 for children.

Bharachukki is located about 72 kms from Mysuru on the Mysuru-Malavalli-Kollegal route, 70 kms from Maddur and about 135 kms from Bengaluru.



