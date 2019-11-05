Senior citizens submit memorandum to DC

November 5, 2019

Viveka Memorial: CM’s direction to DC about NTM School

Mysuru, Nov. 5- Some senior citizens of Mysuru met the Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar this morning at his Office and presented a memorandum with regard to the handing over of the physical possession of the NTM School on N.S. Road in city to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, for the construction of Viveka Memorial.

It may be recalled that though the official possession was given to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram some years back, the physical possession was not given following objections and protests by NTM School Ulisi Horata Samithi. However, a few weeks back when the DDPI went to the school premises to handover physical possession, once again the Samithi took objection and prevented the officials from handing over the possession.

The Horata Samithi, in the meanwhile, met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Oct. 13 requesting him to protect the NTM School and its land. The CM unilaterally issued a directive, on the basis of a letter given to him by the Samithi members, to the Mysuru DC on the same day, stating that the NTM School and its land must be saved and the proposed Viveka Memorial may be constructed by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram on the remaining space available in the premises.

Following this unexpected directive from the CM, even as the matter is pending in the High Court, many well-wishers of the Ashram and the senior citizens made a representation to the DC requesting him to apprise the CM the true facts of the case involving the transfer of physical possession of NTM School land to Ramakrishna Ashram as per the State Government’s order passed about seven years back.

The former MLC and CITB Chairman D. Madegowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda, Veteran Litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), former Corporator D. Nagabhushan, Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy and Senior Advocate S. Arun Kumar were among those who presented the memorandum signed by over 300 concerned citizens.

