Minister Dr. Sudhakar rules out fresh lockdown

September 24, 2020

PM chairs high-level virtual meeting with CMs and Health Ministers of 7 States including Karnataka

New Delhi: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly suggested seven States which are contributing 83 percent of COVID-19 deaths daily for fresh round of lockdown, Karnataka Government has denied any such suggestion and ruled out imposing lockdown again.

Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar told media that the PM did not mention a word about lockdown but only stressed on imposing Micro Containment Zone in places where the maximum number of Corona positive cases are pouring in. The economic activities are just picking up after a gap of nearly six months and re-imposition of lockdown at this juncture is totally unacceptable. Hence, there is no proposal to have the second round of lockdown in Karnataka, he added.

On Wednesday, the PM chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven States that have high number of Coronavirus cases. These States and Union Territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi and Punjab which are contributing 83 per cent of Corona related deaths in the country daily.

The Union Health Ministry says 74 percent of new cases in the last 24 hours are concentrated in ten States and Union Territories. Maharashtra has the maximum share in new cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has requested the Centre to incentivise industries to set up new oxygen generation units as Coronavirus cases continue to rise. The PM was briefed about the steps taken by the State Government to contain the epidemic and also gave inputs about the increase in test and availability of beds to the affected.

Modi’s 12-point formulae to check COVID-19