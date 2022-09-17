Minister, Mayor pick up broom, lift garbage

September 17, 2022

Over 350 volunteers join hands for ‘World Clean-Up Day’

Mysore/Mysuru: With just nine days for the Dasara festival to begin, a mass cleaning campaign was organised in the city this morning where over 350 volunteers cleaned certain roads that were full of garbage and plastic waste.

The campaign was launched as part of ‘World Clean-Up Day’ by Let’s do it! Mysore in association with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The motto of the drive is ‘Let us beautify our heritage city by keeping it clean.’

Volunteers assembled at Hotel Mysore Palace at Alanahalli on T. Narasipur Road at 6.30 am and embarked on the mega drive on a stretch of Alanahalli Main Road starting from T. Narasipur Circle near Lalitha Mahal Palace.

Interestingly, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Mayor Shivakumar were involved in the campaign too and both of them, wearing protective gloves, cleaned a stretch of the road and lifted the garbage and poured it into a tractor.

Garbage including plastic bags, bottles, clothes, multi-packaged soft drinks and processed food containers, food waste and metal pieces was cleared from the road. When the cleaning campaign ended in the afternoon, over four tractor-loads and over 80 bags of waste were collected and moved to the dry waste collection centres of the MCC. Dry leaves and bio-degradable waste were left as-is so that they decay on their own.

Participating in the campaign, Minister Somashekar said that all of us have the dual responsibility of keeping our surroundings clean and also ensure the cleanliness of Mysuru city.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Shivakumar and others were present.