Minister seeks report on 11 patient deaths at Jayadeva 
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Minister seeks report on 11 patient deaths at Jayadeva 

June 18, 2026

Mysuru: Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil has ordered a detailed analysis on the deaths of 11 patients within 24 hours at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road in city. 

Speaking to reporters after reviewing records and meeting doctors at the hospital yesterday, Dr. Patil said every death must be examined to determine whether it was preventable, identify the underlying causes and suggest measures to improve patient care. 

“I have instructed the hospital authorities to submit a report prepared by a committee to the Government,” he said. He clarified that several of the deceased patients had been admitted in a critical condition over the past few days. 

“There is no evidence to suggest any abnormal or extraordinary number of deaths here,” he said, adding that an independent assessment by third-party cardiologists would also be conducted. 

“If public confidence in such institutions declines, private hospitals will benefit and ordinary people will be burdened with exorbitant medical expenses. Thanks to Jayadeva, stent procedures that once cost several lakhs of rupees are now available for around Rs. 60,000,” he said. 

Following the press briefing, Medical Education Minister Dr. Patil interacted with patients and hospital staff.  

MLA K. Harishgowda, Jayadeva Director Dr. B. Dinesh, Mysuru unit Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Resident Medical Officer Dr. M. Pashupati,  MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani and others were present. 

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