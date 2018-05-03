Minister Tanveer Sait participates in Road Show at NR Constituency

Mysuru: Minister and Congress candidate from NR Assembly Constituency Tanveer Sait participated in a road show in the constituency yesterday and sought votes from the residents. Hundreds of Congress activists participated in the road show along with the Minister.

Tanveer Sait was welcomed in a special way by women with traditional Aarathi in Rajivnagar,

Speaking on the occasion Tanveer Sait said that Opposition Leaders were creating negative propaganda against the Congress Government which has implemented many schemes in favour of backward class and minorities. Hundreds of Congress party activists on bikes, jeeps and cars who participated in the road show distributed voter awareness pamphlets among people.