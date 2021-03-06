Minister to open Mysuru Unit of Medical Lab Technologists Association tomorrow
News

Minister to open Mysuru Unit of Medical Lab Technologists Association tomorrow

March 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District-in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the Mysuru Unit of newly-formed Karnataka Rajya Medical Lab Technologists Association at Sarada Vilas Centenary Auditorium here tomorrow (Sunday) at 9 am.

Disclosing this at a news conference here yesterday, S.E. Girish, District President of the Association, said on this occasion, a book on Corona will be released, followed by felicitation to 25 doctors, 20 Medical Lab experts and 275 Lab Technologists. These people had worked day and night during Corona crisis both in Government and Private Laboratories risking their lives, he added.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha will be present. Krishnaraja MLA S.A.Ramdas and Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra will release an audio CD ‘Vaidya Sibbhandige Gowravada Chappale’. Dr. Y. D. Rajanna, President, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat will release the book ‘Corona Virus’ written by H.L. Cheluvaraju, doctor-litterateur. In this book, the author has recalled his working during Corona crisis, difficulties of common people, challenges before medical staff and travails of lab technologists. Since it has been written by a medical staff, this book has gained much importance, Girish said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching