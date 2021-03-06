Minister to open Mysuru Unit of Medical Lab Technologists Association tomorrow

March 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District-in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the Mysuru Unit of newly-formed Karnataka Rajya Medical Lab Technologists Association at Sarada Vilas Centenary Auditorium here tomorrow (Sunday) at 9 am.

Disclosing this at a news conference here yesterday, S.E. Girish, District President of the Association, said on this occasion, a book on Corona will be released, followed by felicitation to 25 doctors, 20 Medical Lab experts and 275 Lab Technologists. These people had worked day and night during Corona crisis both in Government and Private Laboratories risking their lives, he added.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha will be present. Krishnaraja MLA S.A.Ramdas and Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra will release an audio CD ‘Vaidya Sibbhandige Gowravada Chappale’. Dr. Y. D. Rajanna, President, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat will release the book ‘Corona Virus’ written by H.L. Cheluvaraju, doctor-litterateur. In this book, the author has recalled his working during Corona crisis, difficulties of common people, challenges before medical staff and travails of lab technologists. Since it has been written by a medical staff, this book has gained much importance, Girish said.