‘Never show disrespect to food’

March 6, 2021

Dr. CPK releases book ‘Adugeya Antahpura’

Mysore/Mysuru: The importance of food has been mentioned in Upanishads and people must not show disrespect to food, opined Dr. C.P. Krishna Kumar (CPK), senior littérateur.

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Adugeya Antahpura’ written by Nandini Murthy, a nutrition expert, at a function organised jointly by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Sunamsri Publication at Sahitya Bhavan, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat premises, Vijayanagar in city on Mar. 4.

Dr. CPK said, “food is must for people to survive. Earlier, Saints and Sages were living without food, we don’t know how. Now everyone requires food to live. None must neglect it. The Upanishad says that we must not disrespect food. Our tradition talks about importance of food. Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s works are divided into two parts ‘Bhavopayogi’ and ‘Lokopayogi’. Today’s released work can be categorised as ‘Lokopayogi’ as it is required for society. Shastra and Sahitya are important for any language to grow.”

Prof. R.N. Padmanabha, retired Professor, who inaugurated the function, said that the number of people buying books has not increased among Kannadigas.

Stating that ‘Adugeya Antahpura’ is the first book of Nandini Murthy, he wished that the author brings out one Kannada work every year.

Prof. C. Naganna, retired Professor and noted littérateur, said that they can see writings about food both in Kannada traditional literature and Sanskrit literature.

Food Science subject was grabbing attention among countries after liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation. Hitherto, there was no formal education about food but now it was gaining popularity. The author has mentioned about malnutrition among children and also about food adulteration. Besides, she has given recipe for 231 types of food. For each recipe, she has given account of carbohydrate, protein and fat, and also intake of calorie.

Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Sr. Cardiologist and Director of Sri Jayadeva. Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru, has written foreword for the book.

University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Treasurer Rajashekar Kadamba, Secretary Dr. Jayappa Honnali and author Nandini Murthy were present.