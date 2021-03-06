Former Agriculture Varsity VC Dr. M. Mahadevappa passes away
March 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. M. Mahadevappa (83), former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad and former Chairman of ASRB (Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board), New Delhi, passed away here early  this morning.

He was a resident of Pinewood Park apartment located on Dr. Ambedkar Road in Chamarajapuram (behind RTO office), where his body has been kept for public viewing. His last rites will be conducted at his native village Madapura in Chamarajanagar taluk tomorrow (Mar. 7) evening.

He leaves behind two children- Mamatha and Rajendra and a host of relatives and friends.

Dr. Mahadevappa, a renowned Agricultural scientist, was serving as Hon. Director (Rural Development) of JSS Mahavidyapeetha in the city .

Dr. Mahadevappa was also nominated for Prof. C.N.R. Rao KSTA Lifetime Achievement Award in Science and Technology: Agricultural Sciences (2019).Besides, he has won many National and International Awards.

During his career spanning for nearly five decades, Dr. Mahadevappa had served as the Chairman of ICAR Committee for 12th Plan, Quinquennial Review team, Directorate of Seed Research, ICAR, Mao, Varanasi, ICAR Awards Committee, Research Co-ordination Committee (National), Central Silk Board, Sharad Krishi Editorial Committee, a Kannada quarterly magazine and Expert group on Agricultural Bio-technology of Government of Karnataka.

Among the many other positions he held included President of Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities, Bengaluru and member of – NAAS Committee for Political Understanding of Science, Executive Committee of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, Karnataka State University Review Commission, Karnataka State Biotech Vision Group, Board of Management of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (RVSKVV), Gwalior, MP and Governing Board of Centre for Human Genetics, Bengaluru.

Former Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan was one among his many students. 

Many dignitaries including Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri  Deshikendra Swamiji and Vijayapura Jnanayogashrama Seer Siddeshwara Swamiji paid their last respects to Dr. Mahadevappa at his residence in Chamarajapuram.

