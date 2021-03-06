Give rebuttal to Oppn. charges with facts and figures: State BJP Spokesperson

March 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLC and State BJP Spokesperson, Capt. Ganesh Karnik has asked party leaders to give detailed rebuttal to charges of Opposition parties by computing details of welfare schemes and programmes launched by the State Government instead of issuing press statements in haste.

Speaking at ‘Madhyama Manthana’ for party office-bearers of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts at the party office in Mysuru yesterday, he strictly instructed media spokespersons not to issue statements according to their whims and fancies.

“Never respond in hurry if Opposition parties say the State Government is borrowing huge loan. You compute details and then issue press statement. This will also convince general public”, he added.

Capt. Karnik suggested media spokespersons to constitute a research team for collection of all statistics and use it whenever it was required.

Prakash Belavadi, a noted theatre personality, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme of free distribution of LPG cylinders to 9.40 crore families of country, after reports say that around 18 lakh people die of air pollution within houses due to inhalation of smoke. This scheme helped the Modi Government to return to power with thumping majority. Media spokespersons must keep such information and release at the right time to silence critics. In third quarter of the current financial year, the country’s GDP has risen by 0.4 percent. Though its benefits will not be known immediately, its utilities must be explained to general public in the coming days.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa presided. Mysuru Rural District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, State Media Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh, District BJP Spokesperson Mirle Srinivasagowda, District Media Coordinator Rajkumar, Co-Spokesperson Dr. K. Vasanthkumar, City Media Convener Mahesh Raje Urs, City Spokesperson M.A. Mohan, Co-Spokesperson Mahesh Cable and others were present.