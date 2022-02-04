Minister visits Industrial areas

February 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to learn about the industrial environment of Mysuru, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani visited some of the industrial areas and lands in and around the city this morning.

Nirani visited BEML Housing land, Hebbal Industrial Area, 100 acres of land that is unutilised by the allottee – Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, a prominent Mumbai-based major Civil Engineering and Infrastructure development company, area around Infosys, Koorgalli Industrial area, Kadakola Industrial area, Kochanahalli Industrial Area, Women’s Industrial Park- 1 and 2, First and Second stages of Tandya Industrial area, Immavu Industrial area, Asian Paints Plant near Nanjangud and Nanjangud Industrial areas.

KIADB Joint Director Gangadharaiah and other officials accompanied the Minister.