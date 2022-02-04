Minister visits Industrial areas
News

Minister visits Industrial areas

February 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to learn about the industrial environment of Mysuru, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani visited some of the industrial areas and lands in and around the city this morning.

Nirani visited BEML Housing land, Hebbal Industrial Area, 100 acres of land that is unutilised by the allottee – Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, a prominent  Mumbai-based major Civil Engineering  and Infrastructure development company, area around Infosys, Koorgalli Industrial area, Kadakola Industrial area, Kochanahalli Industrial Area, Women’s Industrial Park- 1 and 2,  First and Second stages of Tandya Industrial area, Immavu Industrial area, Asian Paints Plant near Nanjangud and Nanjangud Industrial areas.

KIADB Joint Director Gangadharaiah and other officials accompanied the Minister.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching