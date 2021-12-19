Minister warns against creating fake documents for grabbing land

December 19, 2021

Belagavi: Even as a case of grabbing land belonging to Dalits has been reported from Mandya, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has warned of criminal action against those trying to grab lands by creation of fake documents concerning Dalit Land Ownership Plan.

Replying to a question by Y.A. Narayanaswamy during question hour in the ongoing State Legislative Council at Belagavi on Friday, Poojary said there are complaints that the rich are successful in getting lands meant for Dalit Land ownership, by creating fake documents and exerting Political pressure.

Pointing out that one such case has been reported from Mandya, he said that the culprits have been caught and a criminal case registered against them.

Noting that more than 55,000 acres of land have been distributed among 49,000 beneficiaries in 20 years from 1991, the Minister said that the estimated value of this land is about Rs. 1,360 crore.

Stating that there are 53 cases in Raichur and 2 in Mandya where the beneficiaries have been unable to get land ownership, Poojary said that though they were allotted land, the Minister said it was found that the allotted land still remained in the hands of the original owner and as such action will be taken against such land owners.

Replying to a question of another MLC Govindaraju on eradication of beggary, Poojary said that there are 18 Beggar Rehabilitation Centres in the State, one in each district and such Centres will be built in the remaining 12 districts soon.

Asserting that the Government was determined to end Beggary, he said that suitable measures will be taken in this regard.

Replying to a question by Congress member B.K. Hariprasad, Poojary said there was no proposal before the Government on shutting down D. Devaraj Urs Research Institute.

Maintaining that he has a lot of respect for the Late D. Devaraj Urs, he said that measures will be taken to develop all Institutions in his name and to reach the benefits launched in the late leader’s name to the doorsteps of the targeted beneficiaries.

He clarified that the Government has not yet decided on including several other communities under the Backward class category.