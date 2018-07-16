Ministers launch Lift Irrigation projects
Ministers launch Lift Irrigation projects

Mysuru:  Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, who represents Chamundeshwari Assembly Segment and Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju this morning launched three lift irrigation projects aimed at feeding water from KRS Dam to Lakes and other water bodies at several villages in the taluk and surrounding areas.

The projects were lunched at Anandur, Yachegowanahalli and Yadahalli in the taluk.

Earlier, the two Ministers inspected the Yelwal Lake and discussed the measures to be taken for de-silting of the Lake and construction of Bathing Ghat on the banks.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu, Executive Engineer (EE) Venkatesh, AEE Srinivas, ZP Member Chandrika, TP Vice-President Manju and others were present.

