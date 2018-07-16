Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery entry fee hiked

Mysuru: The entry fee to nearly 157-year-old Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery in city has been increased.

The entry fee now for adults is Rs. 75 instead of the earlier Rs. 35. The hike came into effect this morning.

However, entry fee for children and foreigners has not been hiked. Children have to pay the earlier Rs. 20 and foreigners have to pay an entry fee of Rs. 175 per head and their children have to pay Rs. 170 to see the historic museum.

The Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery and the collections inside are entirely private and owned by the Mysore Royal family.

Though a Board has been displayed at the entrance of the Palace that the entry fees has been hiked from July this year, due to some technical issues, the fee hike was not implemented from the first of this month. It has, however, been increased from today.

However, there is no official communication in this regard and authorities manning the Jaganmohan Palace told Star of Mysore that recently, many repair works have been undertaken and the fee has been hiked following that.

Entry fee has been hiked on the directives of royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. Richard, an official in-charge of the ticketing system said that the fee has been increased as a new audio guide has been introduced. Now, all one has to do is take the ticket and stand in front of the objects and press the button. It will instantly give all the details of the object, he explained.

The sudden hike in entry fee has had its effect this morning as only a handful of tourists who came in two buses from Kerala entered the Jaganmohan Palace while the other tourists were busy purchasing handicrafts that were being sold outside.

When asked about the prospects of tourists not entering the Palace owing to increase in the entry fee, Richard said that the fee was less than other famous museums. He said that art connoisseurs will not mind paying a marginal fee to see masterpieces inside.