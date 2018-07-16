Real estate agent arrested for cheating customer of Rs. 11 lakh

Mysuru: N.R. Police, on July 1, arrested a real estate agent for allegedly cheating a customer of Rs. 11 lakh. The cheating case took place a year ago.

The accused is 39-year-old Saifulla, a resident of 2nd Eidgah in Mandi Mohalla here and the victim is Mir Salauddin, proprietor of Shabanam Steel Traders on C.V. Road in Mandi Mohalla.

Accused Saifulla in July 2017, had agreed to purchase a house (House No. 3325/41) built on a 30×50 site in 2nd Eidgah from Mohammed Khan, Fairoz Khan, Nazira Bhanu and Nasira Bhanu for Rs. 24.5 lakh.

On July 19, 2017, Saifulla got a Sale Deed done in his name, paid Rs. 13 lakh at that time and received the original documents of the house. Saifulla was to pay the balance amount of Rs. 11.5 lakh.

When Mohammed Khan began to pressurise Saifulla for the balance amount of Rs. 11.5 lakh, Saifulla expressed his incapability to pay. He told Salauddin that he was ready to sell the house for Rs. 28 lakh. After discussions, Saifulla, in the presence of one Syed Zabi, received Rs. 11 lakh as advance and handed over the original documents of the house to Salauddin.

Later, Saifulla, without the knowledge of Salauddin, got the signatures of house owner Mohammed Khan and others on the Ownership Rights paper and got a Gift Deed done in his wife’s name at a Sub-Registrar’s office and later got the Khata transferred in his wife’s name at the Mysore City Corporation (MCC), it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Salauddin, who came to know about this, accused Saifulla of cheating him by receiving money and lodged a complaint at N.R. Police Station.

N.R. Police, who had registered a case in this regard, took up the investigation and arrested Saifulla on July 1, 2018. Saifulla has now been remanded to judicial custody.