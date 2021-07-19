Minor wall collapse at KRS Reservoir

July 19, 2021

CNNL engineers say no need to panic

Srirangapatna: At a time when the dust raised by political slugfest over illegal and legal stone mining activities posing a threat to the iconic Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam is yet to settle down, a minor wall collapse under the Reservoir steps last night has caused concern.

Over 25 to 30 stones of the wall that supports the steps came crashing down due to incessant rains. The structure had gone weak as the soil below it could not take more pressure. The Dam is 89-years-old and it was completed in 1932 after 21 years of construction.

The steps under which the collapse has occurred is above 80 feet on the way — ramp path — from KRS Dam to Brindavan Gardens and Cauvery statue. Due to security reasons, entry through the steps here was banned several years ago. Engineers suspect that the collapse would have occurred due to incessant rains and loose soil.

More than 30 stones adjacent to the wall of the steps in the historic KRS Dam that crashed last night.

This pride of the land was constructed using lime, stone and mortar and so far the engineering marvel has withstood nature’s fury and the construction speaks volumes about the structural skill prevalent then. No steel was used in the construction of the Dam, apart from the sluice gates. The structure is a standing testimony to the workmanship of the days of yore.

Early this morning, officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) that manages the Dam visited the spot and took stock of the situation. CNNL Chief Engineer Shankaregowda and Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) consultant Shivaprasad were part of the team.

CNNL Superintending Engineer Vijaykumar told Star of Mysore that the collapsed structure is 11.5 metres from the main body of the Dam and there is no need to panic. “The structure was built with mud-mortar and it has collapsed now. We will repair it,” he said.

On a question if any technical committee would visit the Dam to study the stone collapse, he said that since the damage is not to the main Dam structure, the question of the technical committee’s visit does not arise. We are undertaking huge repair and replacement works of the sluice gates and these incidents are common. There is no need for panic,” he added.

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah inspecting the spot at KRS Dam along with engineers.

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, who inspected the Dam along with engineers, said that the stones have collapsed on the path to Brindavan Gardens and not the main structure of the Dam. “This particular wall has been built with mud while the main structure is built with mortar. Due to rain the soil has become weak and repairs will be undertaken and there is no reason for worry,” the MLA said.