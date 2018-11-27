Minors driving cars: Police warn parents of action

Over 17 cases booked against parents who gave vehicles to under-age children

Mysuru: Parents, take this seriously. If you have a child who is under 18 and has a passion for riding or driving, better keep a watch. Parents of minors riding or driving two-wheelers or four-wheelers are being fined by City Police.

With an eye on the safety of pedestrians and other motorists, the Traffic Police have begun a drive against under-age motoring and are penalising parents for giving their vehicles to children. Over 17 parents and relatives have been booked by the Police in the month of October and they have been warned of strict action if the offence is repeated.

Eleven parents have been booked in Narasimharaja Traffic Subdivision, two cases in Devaraja, three in Krishnaraja and one parent has been booked in V.V. Mohalla Traffic Subdivision. Separately, in Devaraja Traffic Subdivision, two more cases have been booked under the section “Driving by underage.”

It may be recalled here that the High Court of Karnataka had asked the Police to book parents of minors riding or driving. Under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, parents of minors can be sent to jail or fined up to Rs. 1,000, or both.

The ability of their children to drive is seen as an achievement by some parents and this has led to many deaths of innocent people.

The Police feel that without stringency it would be difficult to discipline minors or create awareness about road safety and traffic laws.

Police said that minors are not allowed to ride or drive any vehicle and they cannot be booked according to law. As such, their parents who are abetting them to ride or drive are being booked. Often, under-aged teenagers have been caught riding without helmets — a double offence.

“We have started booking parents when we have found minors riding vehicles. As of now, we are levying a fine and letting off the parents with a warning. We will take stringent action if the parents do not heed to our warning,” said a Police officer.

With each year, offenders are getting younger and parents are encouraging children to get behind the wheel. Children aged 15-16 years are among the worst offenders, said Police.

While catching traffic offenders on roads, Police have found that under-aged riders bring their parents’ vehicles on roads without informing them and many times they ride without helmets risking their own lives as well as the lives of others. “Also, we have data of many accidents involving minors. We want to prevent this and that is why we are imposing fine on parents and warn them not to give vehicles to their children,” Police added.