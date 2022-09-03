Miscreant threatens elderly woman, loots gold, mobile phone
News

Miscreant threatens elderly woman, loots gold, mobile phone

September 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A 72-year-old woman was threatened with a knife and was looted of her gold ornaments and mobile phone at Mosambayanahalli village in the taluk on Sept. 1.

The elderly woman, who lost her gold jewellery and mobile phone, is C.H. Hemavathi, a native of Kodagu and residing at K.C. Layout in Mysuru.

Hemavathi’s daughter Ashwini owns agricultural land at Mosambayanahalli village and on Sept.1, Hemavathi had gone to the village to have a look at the land. At about 11.45 am, when Hemavathi was looking at her mobile phone in the agriculture land, a man approached her asking for tender coconuts.

When Hemavathi refused to give telling him that the coconut trees were given on lease, the man is said to have told her that he was sick and again asked for tender coconuts. He then brandished a knife, threatened her and snatched her 24 grams gold chain.

He then tried to pull away her gold bangles but Hemavathi screamed. The man then snatched her mobile phone and again threatened her with the knife asking her to part away with her gold bangles, following which, Hemavathi removed the six gold bangles weighing 45 grams and gave it to him. The man then fled from the spot.

A case has been registered at Varuna Police Station.

