Cauvery Group signs academic MoU with UP University
News

Cauvery Group signs academic MoU with UP University

September 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based Cauvery Group of Institutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University situated at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, regarding academic and commercial development.

Dr.  Rammanohar Lohia University Registrar Prof. Umanath and Cauvery Institutions Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department faculty Prof. R. Ravindra (On behalf of Cauvery Group of Institutions Chief Dr .G.R. Chandrashekar) signed the MoU here recently.

The MoU will facilitate exchange of plans and ideas on subjects such as Industry, Communication, Commerce, Skill Development, Result-based training, employment generation etc. Following the MoU, both Cauvery Institutions and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia University are gearing up for academic development of Degree and Post-Graduate degree students.

