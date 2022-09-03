Centenary celebrations of Mysore City Co-op. Housing Society

September 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of The Mysore City Co-operative Housing Society Limited, at a programme to be held at Alamma Choultry (Kunchitagara Sangha), Dewan’s Road, Shivarampet, at 10 am tomorrow (Sept. 4).

Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad will release the centenary souvenir ‘Shatadeepthi’, while former MP C.H. Vijayashankar will unveil the plaque. Society President N. Srinivas will preside. Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait and a host of other political leaders will be present.

The 106-year old The Mysore City Co-operative Housing Society, which first came into being in a small space at Lansdowne building in the heart of the city, was founded by H. Nanjundaraje Urs on Nov. 1, 1916. Since its establishment, the Society is running under profit and is announcing dividend to the Society Members every year. The Society later shifted to Sahakara Bhavan from where it moved to the present location on Chamaraja Double Road in 1946. The Society stands on a 210’x52’ site on Chamaraja Double Road and the building features a Community Hall and several shops.

The Society, which was formed in 1916 with the purpose of sanctioning loans for house construction, gradually diversified to extending loans for house purchase, house renovation or repair, site purchase and lending loans for land development up to Rs. 1 crore with immovable property as collateral security.

The Society at present has 1,378 members, with a Share Capital of Rs. 53,33,500 and total deposits of Rs. 19 crore.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2448947 or Mob: 99452-28842.