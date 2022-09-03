Centenary celebrations of Mysore City Co-op. Housing Society
News

Centenary celebrations of Mysore City Co-op. Housing Society

September 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of The Mysore City Co-operative Housing Society Limited, at a programme to be held at Alamma Choultry (Kunchitagara Sangha), Dewan’s Road, Shivarampet, at 10 am tomorrow (Sept. 4).

Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad will release the centenary souvenir ‘Shatadeepthi’, while former MP C.H. Vijayashankar will unveil the plaque. Society President N. Srinivas will preside. Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait and a host of other political leaders will be present.

The 106-year old The Mysore City Co-operative Housing Society, which first came into being in a small space at Lansdowne building in the heart of the city, was founded by H. Nanjundaraje Urs on Nov. 1, 1916. Since its establishment, the Society is running under profit and is announcing dividend to the Society Members every year. The Society later shifted to Sahakara Bhavan from where it moved to the present location on Chamaraja Double Road in 1946. The Society stands on a 210’x52’ site on Chamaraja Double Road and the building features a Community Hall and several shops.

The Society, which was formed in 1916 with the purpose of sanctioning loans for house construction, gradually  diversified to extending loans for house purchase, house renovation or repair, site purchase and lending loans for land development up to Rs. 1 crore with immovable property as collateral security.

The Society at present has 1,378 members, with a Share Capital of Rs. 53,33,500 and total deposits of Rs. 19 crore.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2448947 or Mob: 99452-28842.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching