Miscreants cheat women of lakhs of rupees promising part-time jobs

July 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, two women have been cheated of lakhs of rupees by miscreants on the pretext of providing them part-time jobs.

In the first case, 29-year-old Vijayalakshmi Nagappa Sirasagi, a resident of Brindavan Layout, received a WhatsApp message pertaining to part-time job, which stated that Rs. 150 will be given for every Mojo video if the person press the ‘like’ button and a person should invest money to like the video.

When Vijayalakshmi contacted the number from which she had received the message, the caller got Rs. 52 lakh transferred from her, thus cheating her.

In the second case, 48-year-old P. Kushunda, a resident of Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, who was promised good commission for liking, sharing and reviewing a YouTube channel on Telegram App by fraudsters, also got cheated when Rs. 2.93 lakh was transferred from her Bank account.

City’s CEN Crime Police, who have registered separate cases, are investigating.