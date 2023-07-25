MLA advises farmers to seek pension from Government

July 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Aland MLA B.R. Patil has advised farmers to seek pension from the Government as it is no longer possible to lead one’s life, depending on agriculture.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating a function organised in memory of Martyrs M. Ramu Channapatna and G.T. Ramaswamy by Youth Wing of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), at the premises of Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Society (APMC), on Hunsur Road in the city, recently.

A symposium and interaction programme about purchasing agricultural produce from farmers for the State Public Distribution System (PDS) was also organised on the occasion.

“Farmers are leading their lives depending entirely on agriculture since so many years. But of late, their children are migrating to urban areas which has made farmers life difficult and they can no longer depend on agriculture for their living. Demand pension from Government for farmers. I will support your cause,” said MLA Patil.

Stating that both martyrs Ramu and Ramaswamy were involved in the activities of Farmers’ Association and participated in many agitations, the MLA said that more youths should participate in pro-farmer agitations and assume leadership.

Observing that there are many farmer-related issues to be discussed in the country, he said that the BJP was against the scrapping of APMC Act and JD(S) also supported them by walking out of the Assembly. Only 20% of the produce is reaching the market and 80% is being exported. Now, everybody is talking about APMC Act,” said the MLA.

Patil asked the farmers to support any party in the next Lok Sabha elections which promises to implement the Swaminathan Report and said that he has already held discussions in this regard with Samyukta Kisan leaders.

KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra, State Hon. President Chamarasa Patil, Aditya Narayan Kolja of Youth Wing, Distrcit President Hosur Kumar, District General Secretary Hosakote Basavaraj, Prasanna N. Gowda, Ravi Ponnachha and others were present.

BJP has created a wrong impression that one would get jobs through reservations. It is wrong. Agriculture sector is the one that creates maximum employment. Rural students are deprived of education and they cannot compete with urban students because rural schools are facing shortage of teachers. Difficult Mathematics papers are being set in the exams which are hampering the progress of rural students. Hence, we urge authorities to give grace marks for rural students. —B.R. Patil, MLA, Aland, Kalaburagi district