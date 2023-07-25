‘Anything can be achieved by patience and affection’

July 25, 2023

Minister H.K. Patil at Ramakrishna Vidyashala

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil said that anything can be achieved by shunning hatred and having patience, affection and self-confidence.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Students Council (2023-24) of Ramakrishna Vidyashala at its premises in Yadavagiri here yesterday.

Maintaining that everything cannot be achieved or attained by intelligence alone, Patil said it is important that students develop patience and affection towards others.

Observing that anyone should not feel that he/she is above all, he said that with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it has become difficult for mankind to compete with the speed and vastness of AI.

Noting that though the world of science and technology is growing fast and machines are not the only things in the world, he stressed on the need for having a human heart while reiterating that we should develop affection, brotherhood and harmony in our inner self.

Underlining the need for developing a good character and leadership qualities, he said that self-confidence is key for growth as it is vital during our tough and testing times.

“Great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekar Azad have struggled for getting independence. Likewise top leaders and Statesmen like Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan and Dr. Abdul Kalam have toiled hard for building the country,” he said adding that students should learn about the achievements of such great leaders.

Continuing, the Minister said that students who have emerged victorious in the Council election should not forget what they have learnt after entering public or professional life following completion of their education.

Pointing out that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has shown through the Constitution on how one should work as per walk of life, he said everyone should read and understand the principles of the Constitution and lead life accordingly.

Recalling that the country has gained self-sufficiency in food production and has achieved big in many other key sectors, he said that India is now challenging countries like America and China in terms of growth and achievement. Indians across the globe have often shown that they are no less talented than others in western countries, he added.

Asserting that the State has become hunger-free, Patil said that students should strive for making the country the most powerful one in the world when India completes 100 years of freedom in another 25 years.

“Schools should have an elected Student Council as it will help in assigning responsibilities. Elections should be held leaving aside caste, creed and other considerations. The elected students should think about developing leadership qualities. No one should get disappointed in case they secure low marks as this is not the end of everything. It is important that students practice in their entire life, the discipline, determination and other such things that they had learnt in their school days,” he said adding that imbibing values is key for leadership.

Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, who inaugurated the Student Council at Ramakrishna Vidyashala in city yesterday, seen with Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, Ramakrishna Vidyashala Correspondent Swami Yukteshanandaji, Principal S. Balaji and student leaders.

‘I feel like I have transformed myself…’

“When I was invited by Ramakrishna Vidyashala for this programme, I thought that the Ashram authorities wanted me to tell students about the achievements of top leaders and advise them on becoming better citizens. But upon hearing the talks by students Rohit, Sai Shaswath and Srikanth on Swami Vivekananda, I developed a sense of feeling that the Ashram had invited me to transform myself after hearing the values propagated by Swami Vivekananda. I compliment the Vidyashala students who delivered talks that touched my heart and mind and invoked my conscience and also laud their teachers for having trained them,” Patil said.

On the occasion, the Minister was introduced to the newly elected office-bearers and members of Students Council.

Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, Ramakrishna Vidyashala Correspondent Swami Yukteshanandaji, Principal S. Balaji, Student Council President Rohit Nagappa Gaded, Vice-President Prateet Gudi Sagar, General Secretary Sai Shaswath, Joint Secretary Pranav Prasad and others were present.