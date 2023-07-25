Mysuru’s Muddurama Pratishtana honours Orator Hiremagalur Kannan, Chaupadi writer Muthuswamy

July 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned orator and cultural thinker Hiremagalur Kannan was conferred ‘Muddurama Prashasti’ and Chaupadi writer M. Muthuswamy was conferred ‘Muddurama Puraskara’ at a programme organised under the aegis of Muddurama Pratishtana at JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram here on Sunday.

Speaking after being conferred with the award, Kannan, who is famously known as ‘Kannadada Poojari’, said that initially, he did not agree for receiving Muddurama Prashasti.’ But he later accepted the award as a mark of respect for veteran writer K.C. Shivappa, when he said that he would not accept Rs. 50,000 cash prize that comes with the award. As said, he was donating Rs. 50,000 cash prize along with Rs. 2,000 as travel allowance (totally Rs. 52,000) to Mangaluru-based ‘Samskara Bharathi’ organisation (run by Chandrashekar Shetty), which is creating a sense of nationalism among the younger generation through dance dramas, he noted.

Kannan further stressed on the need for educating the youth on the life of great personalities.

Chaupadi writer, Muthuswamy who was conferred ‘Muddurama Puraskara,’ followed Hiremagalur Kannan saying that he too would spend the Rs. 25,000 cash prize that comes with the Puraskara, for social activities and works.

Noted academician Dr. Gururaj Karajagi said that it is very exciting to hear the Kannada speech of Hiremagalur Kannan. He noted that while Kannan was humorous in public, he has spirituality in his inner heart and mind. The society will only be benefited more if personalities like him (Kannan) come in good numbers, Dr. Karajagi added.

Hiremagalur Kannan’s book ‘Muddurama Lahari’, writer Shwetha Prakash’s work ‘Padma Pallava’ and Muddrama Pratishtana Secretary R.A. Chetan Ram’s work ‘Saadhyavendare Saadhya’ (Third edition) were released on the occasion.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Scholar T.V. Venkatachala Sastry presided.

Writer Shwetha Prakash, noted humorist and orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda, senior writer and Muddurama Pratishtana President K.C. Shivappa, Vice-President Neelagiri M. Talwar, Treasurer Shivakumar, Secretary R.A. Chetan Ram, Joint Secretary N. Ravikumar and others were present.

Hiremagalur Kannan and teacher Nagashri Thyagarajan enthralled the audience by rendering Muddurama’s Chaupadis on Valmiki Ramayana.