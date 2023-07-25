This Dasara, Tourist Police might say ‘May I help you’

July 25, 2023

Police teams to be available to assist visitors facing troubles at various tourist spots of Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: The upcoming Dasara festival may witness the introduction of a new system: Tourist Police, dedicated to providing exclusive assistance to visiting travellers.

Speaking to reporters yesterday afternoon, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil highlighted that millions of people from different countries and States visit Mysuru to witness the grand Dasara celebrations. However, they often face confusion regarding whom to approach for help in case of any difficulties. The lack of awareness about available information and the unavailability of prompt assistance at times adds to their concerns, the Minister explained.

To address these issues and offer better support to tourists, the establishment of Tourist Police is being considered, Patil revealed. The Tourist Police will be readily available to assist tourists facing troubles at various tourist destinations.

QR code-based ticketing system

Additionally, the Government is planning to implement a QR code-based ticketing system for tourists visiting Mysuru. This system will eliminate the need for tourists to wait in long queues at each tourist spot to purchase entry tickets.

“Currently, visitors to Mysuru’s tourist spots have to endure long queues at the entrance gates to buy tickets. This unnecessary delay can be overcome by introducing QR codes on tickets, allowing access to all tourist spots with a single ticket purchase, including parking fees, at a nominal rate. This will save travellers from standing in multiple queues and purchasing separate tickets, which can be confusing and time-consuming,” Patil stated.

Furthermore, he emphasised that offering QR codes at a reasonable price would prevent tourists from being overcharged. Preparations have already begun for Dasara, said Tourism Minister Patil, who has had discussions with officials from the Department of Tourism regarding the necessary arrangements. Discussions are also planned regarding the establishment of the Mysuru Dasara Authority with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Public viewing of 369 rare artefacts

Minister Patil also raised concerns about the eastern wing of the Mysore Palace, which has remained closed for a decade, housing the Treasury of the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums. However, it will now be opened to the public, revealing 369 rare artefacts from Karnataka, including coins, copper plates and various unique items, such as sculptures of Nataraja.

To provide better access to these rare artefacts, the vacant Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office will be converted into a museum, housing the ancient artefacts collection, he added.

JLR special packages

Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) have been attracting a significant number of tourists, but due to fluctuating rates, the number of visitors has decreased. The Tourism Minister told the officials to increase the current 47 percent occupancy to 70 percent. During 2022-23, JLR transacted business worth Rs. 111 crore, up from Rs. 61 crore in 2020-21. To boost tourism at JLR, special packages will be offered to senior citizens and students studying PU and degree courses, he added. Present at the media briefing were Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Kapil Mohan, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation MD G. Jagadeesha, Tourism Director Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra.