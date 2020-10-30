MLA G.T. Devegowda boycotts MCC meeting

October 30, 2020

Reason: Non-inclusion of GPs merger subject in agenda

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing displeasure over non-co-operation of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in including a subject on inclusion of four Gram Panchayats (GPs) situated within Ring Road into the Corporation limits in its agenda, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) boycotted the Council Meeting on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, the MLA regretted that despite discussed in detail over the inclusion of Chamundi Hill, Alanahalli, Srirampura and Hinkal GPs under the Corporation limits, the same had not been included in the meeting agenda.

Last week, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had written to the Corporation authorities to include this subject in the interest of overall development of the city but the same had not been considered. Protesting against this, GTD walked out of the meeting. The BJP members too followed him.

Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, who chaired the meeting in the absence of the Mayor, adjourned the meeting for half-an-hour.

When the House re-assembled, the BJP members, M.U. Subbaiah, B.V. Manjunath and Shivakumar demanded the authorities to include the subject in the agenda. Bowing to pressure, Sridhar promised to convene a special meeting by calling all MLAs, MLCs and others concerned to discuss and then bring the subject before the Council meeting. This reply satisfied the BJP members.

Earlier, as soon as the meeting began, the BJP members sought to know why the Corporation officials have not included the subject of bringing those four GPs under the Corporation limits despite Pratap Simha writing letters to Mayor Tasneem and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan said MLA GTD has come to attend the meeting with the genuine interest of city development whereas others (read Pratap Simha) show audacity of writing letters to the authorities concerned. This irritated the BJP Corporators who demanded that member to withdraw the statement.

Another former Mayor Arif Hussain opined it was not possible to suddenly include in agenda an important subject like bringing four GPs under the Corporation limits, as several existing Wards had not been developed fully. The mistake committed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should not be repeated by MCC, he said and advised to convene a meeting of legislators to discuss the pros and cons, before taking final decision on the subject.

Prema Shankaregowda and K.V. Sridhar opined there were 10 Revenue Layouts within the Corporation limits that have not been provided with basic infrastructure. Inclusion of four GPs into the Corporation limits would be an additional burden. The State Government must release a grant of Rs.5,000 crore for development works in newly included areas, they opined.

Reacting to this, Deputy Mayor Sridhar said since the city legislators were opposed to this proposal the subject needs to be discussed only in the presence of all elected representatives. So, this subject will be included in the next meeting, he said.

Taking strong objection to this, Devegowda sought to know from the chair as to which city MLA was opposed to this proposal and said the Deputy Mayor was being misled by somebody. The Corporation has insulted the MLAs and MP by not including the subject discussed at the Government-level in the Council meeting agenda. Then he walked out of the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that Devegowda and Pratap Simha had written to the Mayor and the Commissioner on Aug. 22 and 23 respectively to bring all villages and layouts situated in four GPs limits under the MCC jurisdiction.