October 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As a COVID-19 precautionary measure, the Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple at Nanjangud will be closed for devotees tomorrow (Oct. 31), in order to avoid crowding of devotees at the Temple on the occasion of Full Moon Day.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who has issued an order to this effect, said that all the customary rituals on Oct. 31 marking Full Moon day, will be performed by the Temple Priests only inside the Temple premises in the presence of Temple staff.